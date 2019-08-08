UrduPoint.com
Control Rooms Set Up To Receive Complaints During Rains In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:45 PM

Control rooms set up to receive complaints during rains in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :District Administration has established control rooms to receive complaints during monsoon rains.

According to announcement, a control room has been established at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Hyderabad which will work round the clock to receive complaints on telephone number 022-9200244.

Two more control rooms were also established in office of the Assistant Commissioner city with telephone number 022-9200609 and the Cantonment board office with telephone numbers 022-9200102, 022-9200105 and 022-9200195 respectively.

All control rooms will function round the clock to receive complaints and other information about rains and to resolve the problems being faced by the citizens.

