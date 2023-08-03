Controlled Access Corridor to help ease traffic flow at Lahore Ring Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab government will develop a 'Controlled Access Corridor' facility from Niazi Interchange to Babu-Sabu Interchange to resolve the traffic issues at this segment of Lahore Ring Road at the cost of Rs 10.842 billion.

The project has been approved after input from the chief economist, all members of the Planning and Development (P&D) board, provincial secretaries and representatives of the relevant provincial departments, Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) official sources told APP.

Among seven other development schemes, the Punjab government recently approved development of the 'Controlled Access Corridor' facility from Niazi Interchange to Babu Sabu Interchange. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), held on Wednesday. The provincial body approved seven development schemes of the various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 22.011 billion.

Meanwhile, the feasibility study of another U-turn project between Babu Sabu and Niazi interchanges had been finalised, which would help ease flow of thousands of vehicles every day after completion.

Chief Engineer Israr Saeed Khan told APP on Thursday that with the construction and development of both projects, tens and thousands of people leaving Lahore or entering the provincial capital would be facilitated through the project on daily basis. He said that 98 per cent of the piling work at the site of flyover at Shahdara Chowk had been completed, while construction of underpass at Gulshan-e-Ravi T-Junction was being completed rapidly. He said the pace of work at Shahdara and Gulshan-e-Ravi projects had been sped up under the provincial government instructions.

Other six approved projects included Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project in Tehsil Alipur, Lot-2, at the cost of Rs2.280 billion.

Similarly, the Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project would be constructed in Tehsil Kahror Pakka at a cost of Rs 1.454 billion under Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project as a pilot phase cluster north including at Tehsil Kallar Kahar Lot-2 at the cost of Rs 3.518 billion.