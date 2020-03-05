Controller BISC Mohsin Journalist Talk

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Controller BISE Rawalpindi Mohsin Abbas has said that departmental inquiry would be carried out against an inspector for allegedly taking an unauthorized man along with him to an exam center in Attock district.

While talking to journalist,he said that the matter would be investigated at appropriate level and action would be taken accordingly .

It is worth mentioning that Resident Inspector and Superintendent of Govt High school Kisran where the exam center was established for SSC Exam in a letter sent to Controller Exams have alleged that on 4/3/2020 , Inspector Naeem Sabir along with a person(whose identity could not be ascertained entered the exam center and visited different classrooMS(where students were taking exam) and harassed the students.

It has also been alleged that this irrelevant person has visited many other exam centers also. Inspector Naeem Sabir who was a senior educationist when contacted denied the allegations and said that no irrelevant person visited the exam center along with him.