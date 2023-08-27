Open Menu

Controller BISE Dismay Over Non Provision Of Text Books To Schools

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2023 | 08:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Controller of examination, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (B.I.S.E) Hyderabad Dr. Masroor Ahmed Zai has expressed concern over non-provision of textbooks to public sector schools by the Sindh Text Book Board despite passage of eight months of the academic year.

"It is a matter of concern that what will the school children do when they were not given text books and they were being tested, it will becomes a worrisome situation and In such circumstances it is obvious that their tendency will be gone towards cheating," said Zai in a meeting with a delegation of All Teachers Association Sindh here on Sunday.

He stated that in order to prevent cheating, it is essential that teaching materials to be provided timely to students.

He noted that It was never happened that the process was not completed even after eight months passed of the academic year and If the delivery of the text books starts from now, it will take a period of month to reach the schools.

The delegation of Teachers Association included central leader Dr. Saeed Ali Khan, Ashraf Memon, Bashir Ahmed, Waleed Yemeni, Mashkoor Ahmed, and other members.

