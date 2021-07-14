UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Controller Examination BISE Malakand Removed From Office After Controversial Video

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Controller Examination BISE Malakand removed from office after controversial video

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Controller Examination (BS-18) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Malakand Mian Wazir Jan was immediately repatriated to his parent department Elementary and Secondary Education for further necessary action as per law and rules, said a notification issued here.

The controller was removed from his office after a controversial social media video wherein his son was attempting his paper from a book in a separate room in presence of an invigilator.

The notification said that Secretary BISE Malakand has been authorized to hold the additional charge of the post of controller of examination till further orders.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Social Media Malakand BISE Post From

Recent Stories

Water scarcity emerged as a serious problem: Mian ..

2 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's corona-virus deaths, cases keep rising

4 minutes ago

Oil down over negative data on Chinese oil imports ..

4 minutes ago

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to repel 'enemies' after Tigr ..

4 minutes ago

CPEC to open new avenues of prosperity in region: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.