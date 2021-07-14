Controller Examination BISE Malakand removed from office after controversial video

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Controller Examination (BS-18) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Malakand Mian Wazir Jan was immediately repatriated to his parent department Elementary and Secondary Education for further necessary action as per law and rules, said a notification issued here.

The controller was removed from his office after a controversial social media video wherein his son was attempting his paper from a book in a separate room in presence of an invigilator.

The notification said that Secretary BISE Malakand has been authorized to hold the additional charge of the post of controller of examination till further orders.