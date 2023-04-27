UrduPoint.com

Controller Examination Instructs DEOs To Compile List Of Senior Teachers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Controller Examinations board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad, Ehsan Ali Bhutto, through a letter, has instructed District Education Office Secondary and Higher Secondary Education District Shaheed Benazirabd, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze to compile a list of senior HST teachers for posting as Internal and External Superintendents for Annual Examinations 2023 of ninth and tenth classes.

The letter stated that the list shall be compiled and submitted within three days at Board office so that these teachers shall be assigned the responsibilities of internal and external superintendents for different examination centers.

