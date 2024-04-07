Controller Examinations BISE Hyderabad Hosts Iftar Dinner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad, Dr. Masroor Ahmed Zai on Friday hosted Iftar dinner in honour of representatives of teacher organisations and office bearers at Hyderabad Club.
On this occasion, the Controller expressed gratitude to his guest who graced the occasion and said that Hyderabad Board has conducted first ever enrolment under automation and submitted examination forms also which was a big accomplishment. He said, we should have to consider making collective efforts to improve educational standards in all districts of Hyderabad. He suggested that we should hold a seminar after Eid in which office bearers of all organizations share their proposals regarding improvement in education which could be published in book form and present it to concerned officers. The participants endorsed the proposals.
