Controller Exams Larkana directs sanctity, transparency in upcoming HSC papers

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Wednesday evening directed the examiners to ensure the sanctity of examinations and conduct the same in a transparent manner without any influence, pressure and interference.

In a directive to examiners conducting the annual examinations-2022 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I and Part-II(Class-XI & XII), started from June 10, 2022, the Controller Examinations asked that only those persons be allowed into the examination centres who have been authorized by the Board through any notification, order or letter, duly stamped with the monogram of the Board.

Any other person, whosoever should not be allowed to enter into the examination centres as these centres have already been declared as "protected areas" under Section 144 Cr.P.C, he said.

The violation of this section is liable to be punished according to law, he added.

Only such vigilance teams, who have been authorized by the BISE Larkana can visit the examinations centres, he further said.