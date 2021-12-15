UrduPoint.com

Controller General Accounts Inaugurates GP Fund Facilitation Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:12 PM

Controller General of Accounts Pakistan, Farrukh Ahmad Hameedi Wednesday inaugurated General Provident (GP) Fund Facilitation Cell Phase I in Accountant General Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aiming facilitation of government employees and enabling them to access their GP Fund

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Farrukh Hameedi said that the new facilitation cell would reduce paperwork, ensure transparency, accountability and provide government employees easy access to their funds. He said working of facilitation cell has been digitalized and the data of employees appointed before 2006 would be computerized in Phase II adding heavy duty scanners have been acquired for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Accountant General KP, Murtaza Khan said that facilitation centre would provide all the services to government employees at same place and file would be traced and processed in 24 hours while employees would be informed through a message.

He said that salary of the transferred employees would not be delayed as their data would be made available on their personal number in account circle. He informed that rotation of 180 employees have been done aiming transparency and productivity while Whatsapp facility is also working to for timely resolution of complaints.

Later, Controller General Accountants also distributed commendation certificates to 87 employees for dedication and performance.

