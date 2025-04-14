Open Menu

Controller Of Examinations Paid Surprise Visit To Examination Centers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Controller of Examinations paid surprise visit to examination centers

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Controller of Examinations, Kohat education board, Malik Maqsood Anwar paid a surprise visit on Monday to the examination centers established at Government High school Babri Banda and Government Higher Secondary School, Billitang.

During the visit, he carefully reviewed the examination process and stressed on strict measures against cheating.

Malik Maqsood Anwar urged teachers and students to play their effective role to maintain transparency in the examinations.

He said that the campaign that has been started against the cheating mafia under the leadership of Chairman Board, Imtiaz Ayub, will be completed at all costs and no concession will be made to the elements involved in this campaign.

The Controller of Examinations specially appreciated the student in the examination hall whose left hand was broken, but he was solving his paper with great diligence and hard work.

Furthermore, the performance of the examination staff and resident inspectors deployed at the examination centers established at Government Higher Secondary School, was also appreciated and their integrity was commendable.

He said that a transparent examination system is the guarantee of a bright educational future.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan