Controller Of Examinations Paid Surprise Visit To Examination Centers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Controller of Examinations, Kohat education board, Malik Maqsood Anwar paid a surprise visit on Monday to the examination centers established at Government High school Babri Banda and Government Higher Secondary School, Billitang.
During the visit, he carefully reviewed the examination process and stressed on strict measures against cheating.
Malik Maqsood Anwar urged teachers and students to play their effective role to maintain transparency in the examinations.
He said that the campaign that has been started against the cheating mafia under the leadership of Chairman Board, Imtiaz Ayub, will be completed at all costs and no concession will be made to the elements involved in this campaign.
The Controller of Examinations specially appreciated the student in the examination hall whose left hand was broken, but he was solving his paper with great diligence and hard work.
Furthermore, the performance of the examination staff and resident inspectors deployed at the examination centers established at Government Higher Secondary School, was also appreciated and their integrity was commendable.
He said that a transparent examination system is the guarantee of a bright educational future.
APP/azq/378
