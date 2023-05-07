UrduPoint.com

Controller Of Exams Of BISE Larkana Directs Examiners To Ensure Exams' Sanctity, Transparency

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Controller of Exams of BISE Larkana directs examiners to ensure exams' sanctity, transparency

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Sunday evening directed all the examiners to ensure the sanctity of examinations and conduct the same in a transparent manner without any influence, pressure and interference.

In a directive to examiners conducting the annual examinations-2023 of Secondary school Certificate Part-I and Part-II(Class-IX & X), commencing from May 08, 2023, the Controller asked that only those persons be allowed into the examination centres who have been authorized by the Board through any notification, order or letter, duly stamped with the monogram of the Board.

Any other person, whosoever should not be allowed to enter into the examination centres as these centres have already been declared as "protected areas" under Section 144 Cr. P.C., he said.

The violation of this section is liable to be punished according to law, he added.

Only such vigilance teams, who have been authorized by the BISE Larkana can visit the examinations centres, he further said.

