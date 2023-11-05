Controlling crime, maintaining supermacy of law prime duty of police

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq said that controlling crime and maintaining the supremacy of the law in society were the prime duties of the police department.

He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the sports gala under the auspices of Punjab Police District Khanewal as the chief guest.

The purpose of conducting the sports gala was to promote sentiments of discipline, a spirit of working together, and unity among police jawans.

He further said that sports were the symbol of a healthy society, adding that games and entertainment were a way to teach discipline and respect.

Inspector Maher Saeed Ahmed won first place in volleyball, and second place went to Inspector Ayub Khan.

Likewise, Sub Inspector Aseer Imam bagged first place, and Sub Inspector Shahid Iqbal won second place in the cricket competition.

Later, DPO Rana Umar Farooq distributed trophies, shields, certificates, and cash prizes among the winners and runners-up police officers, jawans, and ladies police.

