Controlling Inflation Biggest Challenge, Says Special Coordinator For Price Control

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Controlling inflation biggest challenge, says special coordinator for price control

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Coordinator to Punjab Chief Minister for price control, Javed Akhtar Anasri said that controlling inflation is biggest challenge for the incumbent government while political leadership and administration officials could jointly control on it.

Javed Ansari said that he would try to come up to the new responsibility given by Punjab Chief Minister adding that providing relief to masses across the province is his main target.

Special coordinator expressed these views while presiding over high level meeting at Commissioner office here on Saturday.

Ansari said that he feel proud that Multan is on top after Lahore regarding price control.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that sahulat bazaars were set-up across the division to provide relief to masses.

He said that flour and sugar was being provided in ample quantity at sahulat bazaars.

He directed all Deputy Commissioners to get the sugar reached at each street, town and bazaar.

Commissioner also ordered to constitute price control committees at all districts in which representation of parliamentarians, notables of the area and tiger force.

DC Multan Aamer Khattak said that the flour quota at 11 sahulat bazaars of the district has been made double while sugar is also available there is extra quantity.

The wheat quota of four flour mills has been cancelled over mismanagement is government flour quota.

Over Rs 4.7 million fine was imposed while 351 illegal profiteers were sent to jail in last month of October.

He said that the district administration is determined to improve the performance of price control magistrates further.

