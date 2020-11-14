Controlling inflation, providing relief to masses top priority of govt: Secretary housing

(@FahadShabbir)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaquat Ali Chatha said controlling inflation and providing relief to masses was top priority of the government and no negligence in delivery of relief activities would be tolerated.

During his visit of Saholat Bazaars and vegetable market of Taunsa Sharif here on Saturday, Liaquat Ali Chatha said Saholat Bazaars have been made to provide commodities to masses on subsidized rates.

He said strict monitoring of prices of commodities was being ensured at all Saholat Bazaars.

He said price hike at vegetable and fruit market would not be tolerated. He added that different officers and government representatives were visiting Saholat Bazaars to check price lists and quality of commodities.

Secretary Housing added that profiteers would be dealt with iron hands and strict action would be taken against them. He directed officers concerned to ensure comprehensive arrangements for monitoring of saholat bazaars.