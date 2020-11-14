UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Controlling Inflation, Providing Relief To Masses Top Priority Of Govt: Secretary Housing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Controlling inflation, providing relief to masses top priority of govt: Secretary housing

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaquat Ali Chatha said controlling inflation and providing relief to masses was top priority of the government and no negligence in delivery of relief activities would be tolerated.

During his visit of Saholat Bazaars and vegetable market of Taunsa Sharif here on Saturday, Liaquat Ali Chatha said Saholat Bazaars have been made to provide commodities to masses on subsidized rates.

He said strict monitoring of prices of commodities was being ensured at all Saholat Bazaars.

He said price hike at vegetable and fruit market would not be tolerated. He added that different officers and government representatives were visiting Saholat Bazaars to check price lists and quality of commodities.

Secretary Housing added that profiteers would be dealt with iron hands and strict action would be taken against them. He directed officers concerned to ensure comprehensive arrangements for monitoring of saholat bazaars.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Price Market All Government Top Housing

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari wishes happy Diwali to her Hindu fri ..

40 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister to Go to US on Sunda ..

27 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Minister Meets With Russi ..

27 minutes ago

All preparation finalized for GB elections

27 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Arrest Plotter of Kabul University T ..

27 minutes ago

Farooq Sattar tests positive for Coronavirus

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.