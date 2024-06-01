Open Menu

Controlling Inflation, Provision Of Employment Opportunities Govt's Top Priorities: Masadik Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Controlling inflation, provision of employment opportunities govt's top priorities: Masadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Division Dr Masadik Masood Malik on Saturday said that controlling inflation and providing employment opportunities to the people were the government's top priorities.

Addressing a press conference here, he said on the directives of the prime minister, maximum relief was being ensured to the masses and inflation witnessed a gradually decrease in the country. The premier has given targets to all the ministers to serve the people and reduce their burden by controlling inflation and creating job opportunities for them, he said.

He said factors like floods and natural calamities besides Russian-Ukrainian and middle East conflicts caused an increase commodity cycle. However, owing to the efforts of the incumbent government and targets given by the Prime Minister, the ratio of the Consumer price Index (CPI) has decreased from 37 per cent to 17 per cent, he said.

Similarly, the food inflation has also reduced from 40 per cent to 11.5 per cent adding that we were going towards stability. prices of petroleum products have also been slashed and around Rs 25-26 per litre relief on petrol was given to the people in one month, he added.

He expressed the hope that inflation would further witness a down trend in the days ahead. Tractors' purchases have also registered a 50 per cent increase while urea production recorded a 17 per cent jump in the last one year, he added.

The minister said the government would give a balanced and relief-oriented budget with an increase in 30 per cent increase in tax collection. The country's exports also witnessed an increase while imports have decreased, he said.

He said more incentives would be given to small business and IT sectors in the budget.

To a question, he said the PML-N government set up power plants to generate electricity at affordable rates. They always gave preference to the State rather than their personal politics, he said.

To another question, he said there were always doors open in politics and his party leadership always called for reconciliation and dialogue. PML-N leadership always stressed the need for a charter of economy and democracy, he said.

Related Topics

Petrol Prime Minister Electricity Exports Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Budget Job Price Middle East All From Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

7 minutes ago
 vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

35 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamaba ..

Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

4 hours ago
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

6 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

8 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

17 hours ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan