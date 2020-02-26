UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Controlling Inflation, Stable Electricity Price Top Priority Of PTI Govt : Kanwal Shauzab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:30 AM

Controlling inflation, stable electricity price top priority of PTI govt : Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that controlling inflation and stable electricity price was top most priority of the government and government was taking number of steps for welfare of underprivileged segments of the society.

Talking to ptv news, Kanwal said PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was endeavouring to control inflation and common man would soon enjoy fruits of result-oriented policies adopted by the present government.

She said all the government machinery was fully active to ensure the availability of quality edibles at affordable prices in the country and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

On the direction of PM the Punjab government has launched a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders to ensure the availability of sugar and wheat at reasonable prices, she added.

MNA said that hoarders and profiteers had increased the people's difficulties and such social culprits did not deserve any leniency.

She further said that now tomato prices are again stable after sudden hike but media should concern this issue and informed people about this reality how government control the price of it.

She said the PTI government was making utmost effort to stabilize the electricity price and provide relief to the common man.

Kanwal urged the opponents and media to avoid undue criticism and support the government in resolving the national issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Government Of Punjab Man Price Media All Government Wheat Top PTV

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 February 2020

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

10 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

10 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

10 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.