Controlling inflation, stable electricity price top priority of PTI govt : Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that controlling inflation and stable electricity price was top most priority of the government and government was taking number of steps for welfare of underprivileged segments of the society.

Talking to ptv news, Kanwal said PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was endeavouring to control inflation and common man would soon enjoy fruits of result-oriented policies adopted by the present government.

She said all the government machinery was fully active to ensure the availability of quality edibles at affordable prices in the country and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

On the direction of PM the Punjab government has launched a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders to ensure the availability of sugar and wheat at reasonable prices, she added.

MNA said that hoarders and profiteers had increased the people's difficulties and such social culprits did not deserve any leniency.

She further said that now tomato prices are again stable after sudden hike but media should concern this issue and informed people about this reality how government control the price of it.

She said the PTI government was making utmost effort to stabilize the electricity price and provide relief to the common man.

Kanwal urged the opponents and media to avoid undue criticism and support the government in resolving the national issues.