Controlling inflation top priority of govt: Hafeez Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Saturday said controlling inflation and provision of routine used edible items to masses on cheap prices was the top most priority of the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government was making a comprehensive policy to ensure availability of edible items at controlled prices for the next year.

He said the exports of the country were being increased and value of Pakistani rupee was also being strengthened due to prudent polices of the government, adding that the national industry had started running while the construction industry was also booming in the country.

The minister said the government had managed its expenditures in effective manners.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware about the problems of the people and sincere efforts were being made for their resolution, adding, the government was going to provide subsidy on the edible items during the upcoming Holy month of Ramazan.

Replying to a question, he said the previous government had artificially controlled Dollar price which had badly damaged the national economy. The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had left current account deficit in billions of rupee which had now been converted into surplus due to effective polices of the present government.

The present government went to International Monetary Fund (IMF) because it had inherited fragile national economy.

To another query about senate elections, he expressed the hope that he would win the forthcoming senate election with clear majority.