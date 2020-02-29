UrduPoint.com
Controlling Inflation Topmost Priority Of Govt : Sheikh Rasheed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:59 PM

Controlling inflation topmost priority of govt : Sheikh Rasheed

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that the present government was making all out efforts to control inflation in the country and provide relief to common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that the present government was making all out efforts to control inflation in the country and provide relief to common man.

Talking to private news channel, he said Prime Minster Imran Khan was feeling hardships of the peoples due wheat flour crisis adding people responsible for the crises would not be spared.

He said the PTI government inherited worst challenges when it came into power and under leadership of the prime minister, it was tackling all the challenges successfully and had restored people's confidence.

To cope with the current Inflation in the country, extra ordinary work needed to be done, the minister added.

He said the country's economy had improved now and it was heading toward stability.

"PTI leadership's top priority is to resolve issues of masses," he said, adding the nation must believed that sincere efforts were being made by the government to facilitate the peoples.

He criticized that opposition parties of PML-N and PPP were making hue and cry over the government's policy for eradication corruption of the country.

These opposition parties wanted that the PTI-led government would not complete its tenure, he added.

He hoped that the government would complete its constitutional tenure.

