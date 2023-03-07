Controlling malnutrition is top priority of government: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Food and irrigation Fazal Elahi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Food and irrigation Fazal Elahi on Tuesday said that elimination of malnutrition through a better food system is a top priority of the government and efforts are being made to sustain it using all available resources

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Food and irrigation Fazal Elahi on Tuesday said that elimination of malnutrition through a better food system is a top priority of the government and efforts are being made to sustain it using all available resources.

The minister expressed these views during the closing ceremony regarding one-day provincial workshop organized by Nutrition International on institutionalizing mandatory edible oil fortification in Pakistan in collaboration with KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Health Department and Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association in Peshawar.

"KP government has now made it mandatory to fortify edible oil and wheat flour with essential nutrients," said the Minister", adding the KP government has passed 'Food Fortification Bill' in this regard.

Fazal extended that the bill would contribute directly to the improvement of the nutritional status of people.

The minister added further that the flour and oil industry should come forward in respect of how to overcome malnutrition. The provincial government would extend it's support for further legislation in the best public Interest.

Fazal, at the end also thanked participants for their time and interest in the workshop and appreciated the efforts of NI and its contribution towards edible oil fortification.

While addressing the occasion, Secretary Food, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Wazir, stressed upon the need to address malnutrition and mentioned food fortification as one of the most effective interventions including oil and wheat flour fortification as these commodities are used by the large population.

Dr. Fazal Majeed, Director, Nutrition KP, also shared his thoughts about malnutrition and requested stakeholders to play their role in addressing this situation across the country particularly KP province.

Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Director Technical, KP Food Authority appreciated the role of NI in implementing edible oil fortification and highlighted the issue of informal and unregulated sectors and highlighted the need to collaborate at the provincial level to stop the movement of loose oil.

Dr. Shahid Pervez, Deputy Secretary General PVMA appreciated the efforts of NI in organizing the workshop and shared that micro-nutrient deficiencies are increasing at an alarming rate and we need to make efforts to address this problem.

Speaking at the workshop, Zameer Haider shared the efforts and contributions of Nutrition International in implementing large scale food fortification in Pakistan. He also shared that NI has provided training and capacity-building support to oil millers and the food authority. He stressed a multi-sector collaboration to improve nutrition and sustain the fortification interventions in Pakistan. He also appreciated the role of millers who fortify their edible oil as per standards and termed them as real heroes.

The objective of the workshop was to raise awareness about the importance of fortified edible oil and acknowledge the role of industry and their association and the KP FSHFA in implementing and enforcing oil fortification in the province and ensuring its sustainability.