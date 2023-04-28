UrduPoint.com

Controlling Mosquito Breeding Must To Prevent Dengue: Emergency Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Controlling mosquito breeding must to prevent dengue: Emergency Office

In-charge of the dengue prevention awareness campaign Nauman Ullah Marwat has said that controlling mosquito breeding was the most important and necessary measure to prevent the dengue viru

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :In-charge of the dengue prevention awareness campaign Nauman Ullah Marwat has said that controlling mosquito breeding was the most important and necessary measure to prevent the dengue virus.

Nauman Ullah Marwat has been nominated as In-charge of the dengue prevention awareness campaign by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dera Owais Babar on the recommendation of Secretary Relief Abdul Basit and Director General Rescue 1122.

Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat also held a meeting with the in-charge of the Civil Defence Department Alamgir Khan regarding the anti-dengue campaign wherein they discussed in detail the planning and steps to control the dengue virus.

They, in a joint statement, said that during the anti-dengue campaign, both departments with the cooperation of the district administration and all other relevant departments would organize an awareness walk to sensitize the people of Dera Ismail Khan about the precautionary measures against the dengue virus.

They said that awareness would through social media, print media, and electronic media would be continued in order to make the campaign successful.

They advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures to prevent the dengue virus, saying that prevention of mosquito breeding was not possible without public cooperation.

The citizens should ensure the water tanks, tubs, and other pots are properly covered. The citizens should wear clothes with long sleeves and put nets at their doors and windows to avoid mosquito bites.

Moreover, the citizens were asked to play their role in spreading awareness.

