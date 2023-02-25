UrduPoint.com

Controlling Recent Increase In Terrorism First Priority; Says DPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Controlling recent increase in terrorism first priority; says DPO

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan has said that controlling the recent increase in terrorism was the first priority, by improving the checking system at the entry and exit points of the district. The staff has been equipped with necessary equipment and actions are being taken against drug and prostitution dens. If any SHO doesn't work, please contact me directly and I will fix it, he said and added, the purpose of the meeting with the journalists is not only to discuss the problems but to find their solution. If the media identifies the crimes, immediate action will be taken, he said.

He was addressing the first introductory meeting with the electronic print media representatives at the DPO office on Saturday. PRO Shehruz Khanzada and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

Journalists welcomed DPO Attock and assured full cooperation with Attock Police to eradicate crime from the society. Active Journalist Nisar Ali Khan informed about the non-arrest of the suspects of the robbery that took place two months ago in the house of his father-in-law (Overseas Pakistanis) in the limits of Hazro Police Station, on which DPO Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan Assuring him that he would take personal interest in arresting the dacoity, he also asked for a report regarding the dacoity incidents.

Answering various questions, the DPO said that a comprehensive plan had been made against the increasing thefts and robbers at gunpoint and the police is really with Choli Daman. Provision of justice to the common man is the first goal. We will also ensure that no one is abused at the police station and checkpoints as the citizens are most important for us, he expressed. The DPO said that the traffic police along with the staff will make some part of the city a role model in terms of traffic.

He said, actions have been made effective on the request that comes against the occupation mafia. Justice is being given to the plaintiffs by killing the criminals and arresting them immediately. He said that the staff would cooperate with everyone, otherwise he himself would be present to solve the problems of the people.

