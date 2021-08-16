(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :In order to maintain law and order situation during the Muharram-ul-Harram, the District Administration Larkana, a Control Room has been established in connection of Muharram (Ashura) at DC Office Larkana.

Besides, control rooms in taluka offices Ratodero, Dokri and Bakrani of Larkana district have been established under the supervision of Taluka Mukhtiarkar Dokri and Taluka Mukhtiarkar Bakrani with contact numbers 074-4080206 and 074-4300194 respectively.

Meanwhile, Volunteers of the Civil Defence Larkana have been asked to report their respective place of duties on 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th Muharram.

A Control Room has been established with telephone number 074-9410337 which would work round the clock under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II