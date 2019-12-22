(@FahadShabbir)

Sialkot (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd December, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that controversial Citizenship Act has exposed so called India's democratic and secular face.She was talking to media in Sialkot.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that unprovoked firing of Indian forces from across the Line of Control is an attempt to divert world attention from the widespread protest demonstrations in the country.She said that increased violence against minorities in India validates the spirit of two nation theory of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that entire Pakistani nation stands with the armed forces in defence of motherland. She appreciated Pakistani media for effectively exposing the brutal face of India.