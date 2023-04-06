Close
'Controversial' Elections May Create Chaos In Country: Sana Ullah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah on Thursday said efforts were being made by some quarters to conduct 'controversial' elections (in Punjab) that may create chaos in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah on Thursday said efforts were being made by some quarters to conduct 'controversial' elections (in Punjab) that may create chaos in the country.

"For holding elections just to satisfy the ego and stubbornness of a person ( Imran Khan) will definitely have a negative impact on the upcoming general elections," he said while addressing to lawyers convention here.

