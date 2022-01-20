Convener, Sub Committee visits Lok Virsa

Ms. Noureen Farooq Ibrahim Khan, MNA, Convener, Sub Committee on Culture of the Kashmir Parliamentary Committee on Thursday visited Lok Virsa, Pakistan National Heritage Museum

During visit, she also inspected cultural displays on Kashmir besides other provinces/ regions and appreciated the role of Lok Virsa in documenting and projecting the indigenous folk culture and living cultural traditions of Pakistan in such an effective manner, said a press release.

Anwaar-ul-Haq, Director (Museums) briefed her about the functioning of Lok Virsa and conducted the visit.