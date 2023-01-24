Convener World Minorities Alliance J Salik for minorities parliamentary representation through direct vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Convener World Minorities Alliance J Salik on Tuesday called for giving the minorities parliamentary representation through the direct vote in the general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Convener World Minorities Alliance J Salik on Tuesday called for giving the minorities parliamentary representation through the direct vote in the general elections.

Addressing a news conference, J Salik said Pakistan was a signatory to the United Nations Minorities' Rights declaration and protocols to provide fundamental rights to the marginalised segments.

He said some 60 seats of the National Assembly were reserved for women and 10 for the minorities, who were elected through proportionate representation, and mentioned that the Supreme Court's full bench on August 5, 2015 had directed the Federal Government to fill reserved minority seats by direct election and through minorities' votes.