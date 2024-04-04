Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

Convenor Campus Coordination Committee Dr Jahan Bakht On Thursday, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the financial crises being faced by Peshawar University's greater campus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Convenor Campus Coordination Committee Dr Jahan Bakht On Thursday, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the financial crises being faced by Peshawar University's greater campus.

In the letter written to the Chief Minister, it was stated that the University of Peshawar, Agricultural and Engineering (the greater campus), was facing financial difficulties, adding that for the last six years, the Federal and provincial governments had been providing insufficient funds, which led to a crisis.

Dr Jahan Bakht stated that the payment of increased salaries and pension to employees has also created a crisis. He further said that the prevailing financial crunch was posing threat to higher education and the existence of universities.

He said Secretary Higher Education has asked the universities to solve their financial problems by themselves as autonomous institutions. Dr Jahan pointed out that excessive recruitment at the universities had aggravated the financial problem.

APP/adi