Convenor PCCR Condemns Heinous Incidents Of Child Abuse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Convenor of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, MNA, has strongly condemned the recent disturbing incidents of child abuse reported from Lahore, expressing deep concern over the rising cases of violence and exploitation of children across the country.
She referred to the Hanjarwal incident where police arrested the principal of a private school for allegedly subjecting an 11-year-old girl to inappropriate behaviour over a period of two months. The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, and a case has been registered against the accused. Similarly, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan condemned the incident in Mangamandi where two suspects, Usman and Baqir, allegedly lured a 16-year-old boy with false promises of employment and subjected him to sexual assault before being arrested by the police.
Speaking on behalf of PCCR and the National Assembly of Pakistan, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan said that such heinous crimes not only devastate innocent lives but also threaten the moral, social, and cultural values of society.
She emphasized that the protection of children is a collective responsibility and must remain a top national priority.
Convenor PCCR urged all Provincial Child Protection Bureaus, particularly the Punjab Child Protection Bureau, to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to justice swiftly and are punished strictly in accordance with the law. She stressed that visible and decisive action against offenders will act as a strong deterrent and help curb this menace.
Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan also called upon civil society organizations, community leaders, and the general public to join hands in supporting the relevant regulatory and enforcement bodies. She underlined that only through collective resolve, active public participation, and strict enforcement of child protection laws can such crimes be eradicated.
Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan stated: “Our children are the future of this nation, and safeguarding their dignity, security, and well-being is a sacred duty that we must fulfill together.”
