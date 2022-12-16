Convent schools organises Christmas ceremony

A ceremony was organised in connection with Christmas, here on Friday at the 127-year-old Missionary Presentation Convent Girls High School.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A ceremony was organised in connection with Christmas, here on Friday at the 127-year-old Missionary Presentation Convent Girls High School.

Archbishop of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Dr Joseph Arshad, was the chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Joseph said, "Christianity propagates peace and love, and we must follow the teachings of our spiritual leader, Pope Francis." He said that the Christian community was trying to promote affection and harmony in Pakistan and had announced to celebrate 2023 as 'Year of the Family'.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of Convent school, Sister Akhtar Buta said, "Allah has blessed our beloved homeland so we should be thankful for these countless blessings.

She added, "We should dedicate ourselves to the development and prosperity of our country. Christmas teaches us love, unity and peace".

Buta said that female students who graduated from Convent School held important positions in the country due to observance of the strict merit policy.

The students presented fantastic tableaus, and a cake was also cut on the occasion.