Convention being held today to pay homage to martyrs: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that "Azmat-e-Shuhada Convention" will be held at Islamabad Convention Center today to pay homage to the martyrs of the country and show solidarity with them by the entire nation.

In a tweet, the minister said that the families of martyrs will also participate in the convention.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will condemn the May 9 tragedy and pay homage to the martyrs and Ghazis.