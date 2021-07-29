Convention of mediators trained on implementing Alternative Dispute Resolution in merged districts held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Helvetas Pakistan under its project, Land and Water Diplomacy (LWD), Thursday organized a convention for the community mediators of Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber and Kurram districts as part of government's effort to introduce political and administrative reforms in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Land and Water Diplomacy Project is funded by European Union and being implemented with the support of Foundation for Rural Development (FRD), informed Dr. Arjumand Nizami, Country Director Hevaltas Swiss Intercooperation.

European Union Representative and EU Councillor Counter Terrorism Delegation to Pakistan, Francios Zablot was also present on the occasion.

In her welcome address, Dr. Arjumand informed the participants of the convention that political and administrative reforms had been introduced in former tribal area to provide access to the formal justice system, right to vote, provision of services and development in the area.

The Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Act of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been recently extended to the merged districts, she added.

However, she continued, the new system faces challenges as the area had been for long governed through a centuries old system which denied wider participation and democratic processes.

The communities therefore need external support to make a safe transition and be able to benefit from the new system and the authorities to implement the new system peacefully and successfully.

LWD project is addressing these issues by taking land & water diplomacy as a dynamic and evolving process for achieving peaceful, inclusive and sustainable cooperation between communities and regions, Dr. Arjumand went on to say.

The project is striving for social cohesion for peace and stability in tribal communities of four newly merged districts of KP through the engagement of local authorities and CSOs in confidence-building measures and dialogue for conflict mediation around land and water.

The project promotes confidence-building between local authorities and communities through regular dialogue along constructive forms of engagement and builds capacity of local CSOs, authorities and leaders in mediation of land and water resource-based disputes to sustainably settle these issues through ADR.

In this regard, the project initiated a capacity building series of mediators, local civil society organizations, elders, and authorities in a phased manner.

As a first step, around 80 potential mediators including Jirga members, social activist, local leaders, youth, women and activists were identified for further capacity building on dispute resolution, disputes management approaches, process of ADR, phases of negotiation and preparation of action plan for resolution of land and water disputes.

The trained mediators are ready to not only apply their skills and knowledge in the facilitation of ADR, but also to extend these skills and knowledge to other members particularly women and youth in their respective communities for further multiplication of the trained cadre.

Speaking on the occasion, Francios Zablot said that EU was working in 140 countries including Pakistan for promoting peace, security, freedom and women empowerment.

He said the former tribal region of Pakistan had suffered a lot due to Afghan war and still the incidents of target killing and attacks on security forces are being witnessed in the region.

EU, he continued, aims to promote alternative dispute resolution system to the region for ensuring peace and development in the region.

The trained mediators during exchange of views expressed satisfaction over the training they got and said the initiative has help in resolution of years old disputes in their respective areas.

The demanded for expanding scope of training and for involvement of more and more tribal people in the process for resolution of disputes over petty issues of water discharge and land ownership.