Conventional Capabilities' Continuous Up-gradation Imperative For Maintaining Edge Over Adversary: COAS

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 09:50 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Gujranwala to witness commissioning of state-of-the-art Chinese origin VT-4 Tank into Strike Formation

While interacting with officers and troops, the COAS said continuous up-gradation of conventional capabilities is imperative for maintaining qualitative edge over adversary and deter aggression, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

"VT-4 Tank is another symbol of Pakistan China strategic cooperation and defence collaboration, and its induction will boost strike capabilities of our formations," the COAS remarked.

The Army Chief emphasised that the fast changing dynamics of warfare demand highest degree of professionalism and rigorous training with due focus on harnessing sophisticated technologies.

The COAS witnessed demonstration of VT-4 Tank which was a robust war fighting machine. Based on its advanced armor protection, high maneuverability and exceptional firepower, VT-4 can be compared with any modern main battle tank of the world.

Equipped with auto transmission system and deep water fording operation capability, it was considered as a potent weapon of strike formations. The COAS also visited Dynamic Integrated Training Simulator of VT-4.

