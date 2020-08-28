UrduPoint.com
Conventional Provincial Administrations Cannot Run Administrative Affairs: Ch Fawad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the conventional provincial administrations cannot run the administrative affairs especially when Chief Ministers are of average level.

"If there are no civic facilities, police system is ruined, education and health system is not satisfactory, then the reason is non-performance of the provincial governments," he said while emphasizing that the political parties needs to think.

In couple of tweets, the federal minister said the post-rain situation of Karachi once again highlighted the importance of the strong local government system.

The country comprising over 220 million of population cannot be run according to the system created in 1935.

He said resources and a competent organizational network that understands the local problems and needs was need of the hour.

