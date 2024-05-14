Open Menu

Conversion Of 29,000 Agricultural TubeWells To Solar On Cards

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Conversion of 29,000 Agricultural TubeWells to solar on cards

The Chief Minister Balochistan in a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal has vowed that steps would be taken to convert around 29,000 registered Agricultural Tube Wells on solar energy as an alternative solution to growing power consumption

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Chief Minister Balochistan in a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal has vowed that steps would be taken to convert around 29,000 registered Agricultural Tube Wells on solar energy as an alternative solution to growing power consumption.

The chief minister has pledge to take more efforts aimed to resolve the problems faced by the province, said a press release issued by CM's Secretariat on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Power Division in briefing told the meeting that over 11000 illegal agricultural electricity connections have been detected in the province.

Planning minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also ordered to resolve the problems of Balochistan on priority.

Discussions were also held with the Power Division to provide electricity to agricultural tube wells of Balochistan during midtime besides converting it on solar energy.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has proposed steps for immediate restoration of electricity with the support of Power Division.

Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari requested the Balochistan government to work together to curb electricity theft in the province.

Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti invited Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari to visit Balochistan and assured his full cooperation in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that the campaign against electricity theft will be restarted in Balochistan.

It was also decided in the meeting that a committee headed by the Chief Secretary Balochistan, Additional Secretary Finance and Power Secretary will work to come up with a workable mechanism within two days.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb assured the Chief Minister to resolve the problems of agricultural electricity connections and said that the Ministry of Finance will formulate plan with the provincial government as soon as possible.

CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti said “our aim is to protect the interests of the province, for which we will continue to raise the voice of Balochistan at every forum”.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Electricity Ahsan Iqbal Visit Government

Recent Stories

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

2 minutes ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

2 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

7 minutes ago
 2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

7 minutes ago
 NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through mov ..

NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries

13 minutes ago
 Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI ..

Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP

13 minutes ago
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat f ..

Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen

13 minutes ago
 Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid ..

Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..

13 minutes ago
 RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents ..

RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference

5 minutes ago
 DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law ..

DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers

24 minutes ago
 Finance minister meets PBC delegation

Finance minister meets PBC delegation

5 minutes ago
 Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sect ..

Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sector

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan