Conversion of 29,000 Agricultural TubeWells to solar on cards

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Chief Minister Balochistan in a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal has vowed that steps would be taken to convert around 29,000 registered Agricultural Tube Wells on solar energy as an alternative solution to growing power consumption.

The chief minister has pledge to take more efforts aimed to resolve the problems faced by the province, said a press release issued by CM's Secretariat on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Power Division in briefing told the meeting that over 11000 illegal agricultural electricity connections have been detected in the province.

Planning minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also ordered to resolve the problems of Balochistan on priority.

Discussions were also held with the Power Division to provide electricity to agricultural tube wells of Balochistan during midtime besides converting it on solar energy.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has proposed steps for immediate restoration of electricity with the support of Power Division.

Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari requested the Balochistan government to work together to curb electricity theft in the province.

Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti invited Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari to visit Balochistan and assured his full cooperation in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that the campaign against electricity theft will be restarted in Balochistan.

It was also decided in the meeting that a committee headed by the Chief Secretary Balochistan, Additional Secretary Finance and Power Secretary will work to come up with a workable mechanism within two days.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb assured the Chief Minister to resolve the problems of agricultural electricity connections and said that the Ministry of Finance will formulate plan with the provincial government as soon as possible.

CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti said “our aim is to protect the interests of the province, for which we will continue to raise the voice of Balochistan at every forum”.