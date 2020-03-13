Conveyor FPCCI Shahid Shinwari calls on Malaysian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Conveyor Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry for Afghanistan and Central Asian Countries, Shahid Shinwari called on the Ambassador of Malaysian, Ikram Mohammed Ibrahim and discussed trade and tourism potential between the two brotherly countries.

According to a press statement issued here on Friday, detailed discussions on trade, tourism and sports were held between Pakistan and Malaysia.

During the meeting three and five-year visa program were also discussed.

The major exports of Pakistan to Malaysia are cereals, chemicals, seafood, and textile. However, major imports of Pakistan from Malaysia are Palm oils, Chemicals, Electrical and Electronic products.

The two also discussed the Malaysia Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (FTA) formally known as � The Malaysia Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA) came into effect in 2008.