Convict awarded 28 years rigorous imprisonment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Criminal Model Court on Wednesday awarded 28 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 0.4 million to a convict who shot dead a youth over blowing whistle in front of his house.

According to the prosecution, the Roman had shot dead a youth just for blowing whistle in front of his house.

The court after hearing arguments from lawyers of both sides and keeping in view the confession statement awarded the sentence.