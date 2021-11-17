UrduPoint.com

Convict Awarded 28 Years Rigorous Imprisonment

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:00 PM

Convict awarded 28 years rigorous imprisonment

Criminal Model Court on Wednesday awarded 28 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 0.4 million to a convict who shot dead a youth over blowing whistle in front of his house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Criminal Model Court on Wednesday awarded 28 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 0.4 million to a convict who shot dead a youth over blowing whistle in front of his house.

According to the prosecution, the Roman had shot dead a youth just for blowing whistle in front of his house.

The court after hearing arguments from lawyers of both sides and keeping in view the confession statement awarded the sentence.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Lawyers Fine Criminals From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE health authorities join the world in celebrati ..

UAE health authorities join the world in celebrating World Diabetes Day

3 minutes ago
 Opposition huddles to chalk out plan ahead of parl ..

Opposition huddles to chalk out plan ahead of parliament’s joint session today

15 minutes ago
 UK annual inflation soars to 4.2%: official

UK annual inflation soars to 4.2%: official

3 minutes ago
 Anti-Missile Defense Complex Abakan Created for Mi ..

Anti-Missile Defense Complex Abakan Created for Middle East Customers - Russian ..

3 minutes ago
 Taliban to Be Invited to High-Level Meeting of Afg ..

Taliban to Be Invited to High-Level Meeting of Afghan Neighbors - Makhdoom Shah ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Space Policy Chief Condemns Russian Missile Tes ..

EU Space Policy Chief Condemns Russian Missile Test in Low Orbit

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.