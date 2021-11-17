Convict Awarded 28 Years Rigorous Imprisonment
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Criminal Model Court on Wednesday awarded 28 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 0.4 million to a convict who shot dead a youth over blowing whistle in front of his house.
According to the prosecution, the Roman had shot dead a youth just for blowing whistle in front of his house.
The court after hearing arguments from lawyers of both sides and keeping in view the confession statement awarded the sentence.