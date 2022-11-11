Convict in attempted murder case awarded 7 year imprisonment

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Session Judge Mansehra on Friday awarded eight years imprisonment to the convicted Lal Khan after being proven guilty in an attempted murder case.

According to the details, two years ago in Nogazi area of City Police Station Mansehra, the convicted Lal Khan shot a woman over a minor dispute.

The victim sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

City Police station after registering a case of attempt to murder arrested accused Lal Khan and also recovered arms from his possession.

Today, after the completion of arguments from both sides, the additional session judge Mansehra sentenced the offender to seven years in jail on the charge of attempted murder, one-year imprisonment for possession of illegal arms and ammunition, and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.

It is to be noted that the convict Lal Khan has already spent two years in prison on judicial remand.