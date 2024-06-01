Open Menu

Convict Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Drug Peddling

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Control of Narcotics Substances Court (CNS) on Saturday sentenced nine years of imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

The accused, Sher Yar Khan, a resident of Formuli, was arrested by Rangoo Police in December 2023 in the case registered under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997 after the recovery of hashish and opium from his custody.

The ASJ Nadeem Abbas Saqi, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict, as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs and subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 80 thousand.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while selling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense.

