Convict Sentenced To Imprisonment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 10:40 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :A Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) on Saturday sentenced nine years of imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

The accused Pervaiz Akhter was arrested by Pindigheb Police in the case registered under section 9-C of the Control of narcotics substance act 1997 after recovery of hashish from his custody.

The Judge additional session judge Irfan Ahmed Shiekh after hearing the arguments of defence and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, and subsequently awarded nine-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 60 thousand.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence. He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offence and did not deserve any leniency.

