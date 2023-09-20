Open Menu

Convict Sentenced To Life For Killing Man

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 08:12 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A local court in Attock on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and fine in a murder case Garhi Matni in the limits of Rangoo Police station of Attock in 2021.

The additional session Judge sentenced Iftikhar Ahmed to life imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 0.50 million observing that the prosecution had successfully established the offence on them.

According to the first investigation report registered under sections 302 and 311 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) registered against the accused at Rangoo Police Station in 2021, the accused shot dead Bilal Ahmed over some pity dispute and fled away.

Later he was arrested by police and he confessed he had murdered the man and during the proceedings, the prosecution has contended that substantial evidence was available on record which established the involvement of Mr Iftikhar in the blood murder of Bilal, subsequently judge sentenced him to life imprisonment besides imposing fine over him.

The court pronounced that the convict would undergo six months imprisonment if he failed to pay the death compensation to the deceased's family.

