Convicted assault offender awarded 14 years jail

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Additional District and Session Judge I Mansehra Ajmal Tahir Monday while giving a verdict of 14 years old boy rape case awarded 14 years jail and one million rupees fine to the convicted sexual assault offender.

According to the details, 14 years old boy son of Gul Khitab resident of Mansehra was raped by the Nawz Khan son of Ghulab resident of Dab No. 2 Mansehra in 2019.

His father registered a FIR under KPK Child Protection Act and Welfare 2019 against the accused in City Police Station Mansehra.

After two years of trial in the court of district and session judge Mansehra, the accused Nawaz Khan has proven guilty and Judge Ajmal Tahir awarded him 14 years imprisonment with a one million rupees fine.