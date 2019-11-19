UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Convicted Ex-Prime Minister Sharif Leaves For Medical Treatment In London - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:16 PM

Convicted Ex-Prime Minister Sharif Leaves for Medical Treatment in London - Reports

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, convicted of corruption last December, departed on Tuesday for London to get medical treatment, media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, convicted of corruption last December, departed on Tuesday for London to get medical treatment, media reported.

In October, the ex-prime minister was released on bail on health grounds. Sharif, serving a seven-year prison sentence, was then admitted to a hospital suffering from an autoimmune blood disorder. The Interior Ministry removed Sharif from the Exit Control List, enabling him to leave the country for four weeks.

According to Pakistan's Geo tv channel, an air ambulance carrying Sharif departed from the Lahore airport and will head to Qatar first before continuing its journey to the UK capital.

In his trip, the former prime minister is accompanied by his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, and a personal physician.

Sharif and his family members were arrested in July 2018 after the publication of the so-called Panama papers. They were found guilty of corruption related to the investment of undeclared funds in a steel mill in Saudi Arabia. The ex-prime minister of Pakistan and his supporters consider the case politically motivated.

Sharif served as prime minister of Pakistan three times: from 1990-1993, 1997-1999 and 2013-2017. In 2017, the Supreme Court removed him from his post over the Panama scandal.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Supreme Court Geo TV Interior Ministry Scandal Exit Control List Qatar London Panama Saudi Arabia July October December 2017 2018 Post Family Media From Blood Airport

Recent Stories

Newborn boy found dead in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

ITF nominates Kazakh capital as neutral venue for ..

7 minutes ago

Over 10 million Afghans suffer acute food insecuri ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

China's central bank cuts rate on reverse repos by ..

7 minutes ago

China's central bank boosts liquidity via reverse ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.