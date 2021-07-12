UrduPoint.com
Convicted Inmate Allegedly Died Of Heart Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:11 PM

Convicted inmate allegedly died of heart attack

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :A convicted inmate allegedly died of a heart attack at district jail Vehari on Monday.

According to police sources, a convicted inmate namely Khurram Saldaira was jailed for six months as he had tortured her sister-in-law Khalida Saldaira.

His health deteriorated on Monday and he was shifted to DHQ hospital where he died. However, Police concerned was investigating the incident. The deceased was younger brother of DSP Habib Saldaira.

