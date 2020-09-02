'Convicted Nawaz Sharif will be 'brought back' with all legal options' : Faisal Javed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said that the Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and Law Minister Farogh Naseem would use all available legal options for bringing convicted Nawaz Sharif back from London to face cases in the courts of law.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the time has come now to bring this VIP convicted prisoner (Nawaz Sharif) back to Pakistan, adding, Nawaz Sharif had gone to England on six-month bail on medical grounds given by the court on human considerations.

He further asked 'ailing' former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to submit 'latest detailed medical reports' and on the other hand he has asked Sharif to return to the country if he is well to honour his commitment to the court.

Faisal said the PML-N did politics on Sharif's health and the government won't be blackmailed by the opposition now.

"The focus of the opposition is not on national interest but on getting rid of the Sharifs cases," he criticized.

Senator Javed said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has completely lost the trust of people and corrupt leaders of PML-N were creating hue and cry to run away of the accountability process and trying to put pressure on the government to stop the ongoing accountability against their leaders.

He said that despite using all tactics and resources Nawaz Sharif could not prove his innocence and political future of Sharif brothers is bleak due to being exposed in terms of corruption and nepotism.