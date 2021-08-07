UrduPoint.com

Convicted Nawaz Sharif Will Have To Face Music: Ahmad Jawad

Sat 07th August 2021 | 01:56 PM

:PTI secretary information Ahmad Jawad on Saturday said that (PTI) government would bring convicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif back to the country

He expressed this while speaking to ptv news-channel Ahmad Jawad said PTI government would bring Nawaz Sharif back and government was continue in talks with the UK authorities.

He said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had left the country on the pretext of illness but now he would have to return to the country and face legal cases.

Ahmad Jawad said that convicted top leadership of PML-N had deceived the Pakistani government and went abroad used "fake medical reports", adding, all those who had looted national exchequer would be held accountable.

"If Nawaz Sharif is innocent he should come back to the country and answer the allegations against him why he is running away from the laws and the courts", he questioned.

He said the Pakistani government and its nation had categorically requested the British government to "not give refuge to such criminals who are involved in billions of rupees worth of corruption.

While hailing UK government who has rejected former PM Nawaz Sharif's request for an extension in his visa said that hopefully UK would take merit based decision and would send him back as soon as possible.

