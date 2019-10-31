Convicted to be executed on November 6 in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :A convict of a murder case would be hanged to death on November 6 (Wednesday).

Jail officials said that on April 5, 2005, the murderer Amjad Ali resident of Bhera police limits had murdered his step-brother Muhammad Aslam over a property dispute.

On July 5, 2005, the special Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Sargodha Gulshad Hassan Alvi had awarded death sentence to the criminal Amjad Ali.

After the rejection of mercy appeal from President of Pakistan the District and Session Judge Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmad Tarar has released death warrant of the culprit Amjad Ali.

The heirs will meet the culprit on November 5, on Tuesday.