Conviction of Pervez Musharraf challenged in apex court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Conviction of former President Pervez Musharraf in high treason case has been challenged in the apex court. Social worker Iqbal Kazmi has filed petition on this count making federation, ministry of law and interior respondents.

The petitioner took the plea dragging corpse and hanging it in public square is humiliation of human dead body.The decision hurt the dignity of court. Impression of clash between institutions is also spreading.

The special court decision has created chaos and crisis like situation in the country.

People are suffering from in security. It is laid down in the context Special court has no powers to initiate proceedings under article 6 of the constitution.The petitioner has prayed the SC to nullify the establishment of special court and declare it alien to constitution besides reviewing the jurisdiction of special court under law and constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that special court had awarded death sentence in each allegation separately to Pervez Musharraf.