Convicts sentenced to life imprisonment

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Samia Asad awarded life imprisonment to three accused involved in a rape case.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Latif , Hamid and Mohsin, had raped a 19-year-old girl on March 31, 2021 in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station.

The court awarded the accused, Latif, to two term life imprisonment with fine Rs 400,000while Hamid and Mohsin were sentenced to life imprisonment with fine.