Open Menu

Convicts Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 10:59 PM

Convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in Rawalpindi

A local court in Rawalpindi has awarded life imprisonment and fines to two men convicted in a robbery-cum-murder case registered in April 2024 at Wah Saddar Police Station

WAH CANTONMENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A local court in Rawalpindi has awarded life imprisonment and fines to two men convicted in a robbery-cum-murder case registered in April 2024 at Wah Saddar Police Station.

The convicts, Ishaq and Waqas, were found guilty of killing Shahid Mehmood, a 42-year-old security guard of a private medicine company, during a botched robbery attempt.

The court handed both convicts life imprisonment for murder, along with a compensation of Rs 500,000 each to the victim's family.

Additionally, they were sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 200,000 each for robbery charges.

The verdict was made possible due to concrete evidence and effective prosecution, ensuring justice for the slain guard's family.

The family members of the deceased welcomed the court's verdict, calling it "a long-awaited justice". They expressed hope that the decision would bring solace to their grief and serve as a warning to others involved in violent crimes.

The Rawalpindi police's efforts in this case demonstrate their commitment to delivering justice.

APP/ajq/378

Recent Stories

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across ..

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa

2 hours ago
 Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion ..

Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI

2 hours ago
 As world waits for Hamas response to US peace plan ..

As world waits for Hamas response to US peace plan, UN aid teams call for ceasef ..

3 minutes ago
 Security Forces foil attempt of attackers to enter ..

Security Forces foil attempt of attackers to enter FC complex: Senate told

3 minutes ago
 PML-N firmly stands by 18th constitutional Amendme ..

PML-N firmly stands by 18th constitutional Amendment: Azam Tarar

3 minutes ago
 Convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in Rawalpi ..

Convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, ..

Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, says TAQA Water Solutions CEO

3 hours ago
 SGA Nawabshah branch honors Abid Lashari

SGA Nawabshah branch honors Abid Lashari

7 minutes ago
 Rauf Rind condemns Quetta blast, terms it inhumane ..

Rauf Rind condemns Quetta blast, terms it inhumane act

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Germany to boost energy sector digitizat ..

Pakistan, Germany to boost energy sector digitization & green transition: Federa ..

7 minutes ago
 DC Matiari vows crackdown on human trafficking, fo ..

DC Matiari vows crackdown on human trafficking, forced labor, encroachments

7 minutes ago
 Youth a true strength of Pakistan: Rana Mashhood

Youth a true strength of Pakistan: Rana Mashhood

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan