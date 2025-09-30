Convicts Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rawalpindi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 10:59 PM
A local court in Rawalpindi has awarded life imprisonment and fines to two men convicted in a robbery-cum-murder case registered in April 2024 at Wah Saddar Police Station
The convicts, Ishaq and Waqas, were found guilty of killing Shahid Mehmood, a 42-year-old security guard of a private medicine company, during a botched robbery attempt.
The court handed both convicts life imprisonment for murder, along with a compensation of Rs 500,000 each to the victim's family.
Additionally, they were sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 200,000 each for robbery charges.
The verdict was made possible due to concrete evidence and effective prosecution, ensuring justice for the slain guard's family.
The family members of the deceased welcomed the court's verdict, calling it "a long-awaited justice". They expressed hope that the decision would bring solace to their grief and serve as a warning to others involved in violent crimes.
The Rawalpindi police's efforts in this case demonstrate their commitment to delivering justice.
