Open Menu

Convicts To Be Shifted To Jails In Their Home Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Convicts to be shifted to jails in their home districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Home Department has introduced a groundbreaking prison reform policy.

Convicted prisoners will now be relocated to jails in their respective home districts to ease the burden on central prisons and address the difficulties faced by prisoners’ families.

A high-powered committee has been formed to devise a detailed mechanism for implementing the policy. The committee, which includes senior officials such as the Deputy Secretary (Prisons) of the Home Department, DIG Prisons Sargodha Region, DIG Prisons DG Khan Region, and other key representatives, has been tasked with submitting its recommendations within seven days.

Spokesperson for Home Department Punjab told the media on Saturday that previously, prisoners serving sentences of over five years were housed in central jails, often far from their families. This arrangement caused significant financial and logistical challenges for families traveling long distances to meet their loved ones.

Prompted by numerous complaints from affected families, Secretary Home Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal took the initiative to propose this transformative policy change and constituted a committee. The reform is expected to alleviate overcrowding in central jails and enhance security in district jails, which have been upgraded to accommodate additional inmates.

It was noted that death row inmates are already being housed in their respective district jails, and now similar provisions will be extended to those serving sentences of more than five years.

District jails have also been equipped with industrial facilities, enabling prisoners to engage in labor as part of their sentences. This policy shift not only improves living conditions for inmates but also ensures greater convenience for families wishing to meet them.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Sargodha Media From

Recent Stories

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

2 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

2 hours ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

4 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

6 hours ago
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

9 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

18 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

18 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan